BILLINGS - Faculty at Beartooth Elementary are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle associated with vandalism of their playground late Friday night.

Beartooth Elementary Principal Travis Niemeyer says a parent awoken by a loud vehicle Friday night emailed him about joy riders leaving donut tracks on the school's property.

When Niemeyer checked out the tracks Saturday morning, which left large chunks of sod and packed mud ridges, neighbors came out offering to check their Ring doorbell cameras, hoping they may have caught the vandals.

Principal Niemeyer says he was shocked someone would do this and has had to close off a section of the playground to avoid any students twisting their ankles in the three to four inch divots left behind.

"It's frustrating for someone to come in and tear up grounds like that. We have sports teams who use this field all summer long for soccer and tee ball and things like that, for them to come out and do something like this, it's a community place, and really, I don't know how safe it's going to be for them out there running across those areas where those tires rutted up the ground," Niemeyer said.

If you have any information regarding the incident Friday night, Principal Niemeyer is asking for you to reach out to their school or to contact the Billings Police Department.

You can view the original Facebook post from Beartooth Elementary here: www.facebook.com.