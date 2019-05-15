Bear legally harvested north of Laurel

A young black bear spotted north of Laurel is dead after a hunter legally harvested the animal.

While the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office said the bear didn't pose a threat to the community at the time, Fish, Wildlife and Parks said these bears are hungry and are looking for food.

The sighting of a 3-year-old black bear was originally reported to authorities, that's when Fish, Wildlife and Parks got a call from the sheriffs office.

The game warden on the scene reported the bear was harvested by a hunter, as hunting season is still open until the end of this month harvesting the bear is completely legal.

During that season, people can legally hunt and harvest bears.

"This hunter legally harvested the bear, put the tags on it, reported it and did all the things right," said Bob Gibson from Fish, Wildlife and Parks. "It just happened to be in the north flat lands of Laurel instead of the top of the mountain at the Beartooths."

Gibson said with summer on the way, bears are coming out of their dens in search of food.

"Anytime they can find food, they'll find the food and stay there for as long as there's food. There's no reason for them to move on."

Gibson said if you see a bear in your neighborhood, report it to fish wild and parks.

He said to leave the bear alone and take preventive measures beforehand so you don't attract bears.

This includes: