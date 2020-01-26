Basketball legend Kobe Bryant among 5 dead in California plane crash

Calabasas, Ca.- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is dead. Two sources confirm to CNN, he died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

At least five people were killed in the crash in southern California. Authorities say it happened in Calabasas, about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.

Witnesses reported foggy weather, and seeing the plane going down quickly and then slamming into a hillside.

Then, they saw it burst into flames.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says there are no survivors. Investigators from the national transportation safety board are responding to the scene.

Bryant had 18 all-star games to his name, making him one of the best NBA players of all-time.