It has not been easy being a sports fan during these tough times, but things are starting to look up as the Heights National Little League prepares for their upcoming season.

Baseball players, parents, and their coaches were up early Saturday morning cleaning their fields for their season opener June 1st.

According to Coach Levi Newman, each of their fields including the Bitterroot, Cherrick, and Clevenger fields are cleaned each year.

He says they are going the extra mile to make the fields as safe as possible.

Not afraid to get dirty, the baseball fans were on hands and knees pulling weeds and picking up garbage, determined to have a memorable baseball season.

Kendra Eaton, Volunteer manager for the Heights National Little League, says they are taking the state guidelines seriously to make sure the players have a good and safe time.