Barry's Landing Boat Launch closed for active search and rescue operation

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...274. In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In North Central WY...Sheridan. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph. Winds becoming north to northeast by Saturday evening. * HUMIDITY: 14 to 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. * COLD FRONT: Saturday evening, turning winds to the northeast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&