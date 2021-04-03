Barriers around the Capitol set to stay up even longer after man drives into side of building

Barriers and fencing around the nation's capitol may not be coming down any time soon, as the nation grapples with yet another deadly attack on the grounds of "The People's House."

Lawmakers had been considering returning to a more normal security posture following the military-grade escalation in the wake of the deadly January 6th insurrection.

But on Friday, 18-year-veteran Capitol Hill police officer William "Billy" Evans was killed when a man rammed his car into the barrier on the Senate side of Capitol Hill.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot and killed by officers after he got out of his car and lunged at Police with a knife.

Police say Green slipped through a gate that had opened to allow traffic in and out of the Capitol and rammed a barrier that had protected the building long January sixth.

So far, there is no evidence that Green's actions were related to the insurrection