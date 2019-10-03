Scary moments for a Texas bank employee arriving to work.

Surveillance video shows a bank robber ambushing a teller as she opens the front door to an Abilene bank last week.

Police say the 39-year veteran of the banking industry maintained her composure and was complying with the suspect's demand, but everything changed when a co-worker arrived for her shift.

The teller then went into "Momma bear mode" and began attacking the armed robber to keep her co-worker safe.

The suspect eventually ran out the door without taking a single thing.

During the assault, the teller was hit on the head with the suspect's firearm but sustained only minor injuries.

The suspect involved in the robbery is also accused of robbing other banks in Abilene and Clyde over the past several years.