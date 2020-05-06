Bank lobbies reopen with COVID-19 safety precautions

After closing their lobbies on March 23, Stockman Bank reopened their lobbies Monday, May 4 under Governor Bullock's Phase One guidelines.

Customers can expect to see plexiglass shields at teller stations and customer desks. And, there are social distancing stickers on the floor. The teller stations are wiped down after every transaction. Additionally, hand sanitizer is available at each teller window and customer desk.

Customers who feel sick or exhibit any signs of illness are asked to not enter the building for everyone's safety. The staff will also watch for social distancing and may ask some customers to wait outside while others finish their banking if necessary.

The bank said they have seen a lot of people requesting help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Billings Stockman Bank President Wayne Nelson said, "It's been a very trying time for everyone. You know, the SBA and the Treasury came out with the PPP loans, the Payroll Protection Plan. We did about $105 million in Billings. So, our Billings banks did about 860 loans."

Nelson said they have also been offering deferments. He said if you are struggling to repay loans, absolutely come in and talk to them. More information about PPP loans can be found here.

Mequel Baril, a 17-year customer of Stockman Bank, said, "It's great. I actually went to the drive-through out of habit. And, when they said it was open, it was great to be able to come back in."