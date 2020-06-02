Ballots due Tuesday, June 2, for primary election

Ballots are due Tuesday, June 2, for the primary election. They will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m..

There are four locations in Yellowstone County to drop off your ballots:

Yellowstone County Courthouse – 217 N 27 th Room 101, Billings

Room 101, Billings MetraPark Box Office – 308 6 th Ave N, Billings

Ave N, Billings Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative – 150 Cooperative Way, Huntley

Laurel High School – 203 E 8th, Laurel

Election Administrator for Yellowstone County Bret Rutherford said, "As of Saturday, we have 47,000 people already vote. Our record for a federal primary, even a presidential primary, is 43,000, so we're blowing past it. So, we'll be in the 50,000's for turn out, which is great."

Rutherford said if you need to register to vote, the only location to do it today is MetraPark.

He also said you don't need to wear masks, but plan to use social distancing.