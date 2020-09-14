BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday, September 15, is the final day to get your ballot in to vote for or against the new public safety mill levy. If it's passed, it will increase funding to improve fire and police services in Billings.

The new levy would replace the existing one from 2004 and generate $12.2 million. The levy is meant to improve safety on the streets for citizens by reducing emergency response times.

Since 2010, violent crimes are up 115%, and fire department calls are up 57%. If not passed, the city will have to make significant cuts to the criminal justice system and fire department.

As of Monday, Bret Rutherford with the county elections office says the office has received more than 50% of the ballots they sent out.

So how much will the levy cost home owners?

Depending on the value of your home, a property owner can expect to pay an extra $2.25 a month per $100,000 for property taxes.

The median household in Billings is estimated to be worth $211,000. Those homeowners should expect to pay an extra $4.75 a month.

This means the average homeowner in Billings would be paying an additional $57 a year on top of their current property taxes.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Rutherford says if you do not have your ballot in yet, take it in personally. He says if you decided to mail it Monday, there is a good chance they will not receive it in time.