YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Ballots are due back by 8 p.m. at the Yellowstone County Courthouse (217 N 27th Street Room 101, Billings) for the Tuesday, May 2 election.

A list of the school bond, levy and trustee elections happening in Yellowstone County is available here.

Blue Creek School District is one of the school districts running a levy. The levy is for $50,000. If passed, the levy would increase taxes on a $200,000 home in the district by approximately $24.04.

Principal and Superintendent Cathi Rude said the levy is needed for general expenses and teacher salaries. She said they ran a successful levy for $75,000 in 2020, and a successful levy for $50,000 in 2016.

"It's a really great school to be a part of," School Board Chair Leslie Friedel said. "We do lose some teachers because of financial reasons. They don't want to leave, but sometimes they don't have that choice. So, we want to be able help them and keep those quality teachers that want to be part of this community here longer."

"We have all of the amenities of Billings, while still having a small-town feel to our school," Rude said. "We know all of our families, our siblings, and really having that face-to-face connection with our families. That's beyond the monetary piece. But the monetary piece does help those teachers to take care of themselves and take care of their families."

Blue Creek School District serves grades kindergarten through sixth. After that, students attend middle school and high school as part of SD2 (Billings Public Schools). Rude said there are approximately 185 students at Blue Creek.