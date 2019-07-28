Balloons over Billings Festival in Amend Park

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Thousands of Billings residents gathered at Amend Park to take in the sights and sounds of dozens of hot air balloons.

Balloons have been flying over Billings every July for over twenty years. This year, pilots flew in from all over the U.S., Canada, and even Europe. Most people are in awe of the glow and different designs of these majestic globes, but Adina Wombolt and Jim Albertson's favorite part is the sound.

"When you can feel that in your chest when they're blowing up the balloons I think that's one of my favorite things, " says Wombolt.

Some attendees even got to ignite the burner flame used to inflate the balloon. The event was completely free and is considered a major highlight of summer in Montana.