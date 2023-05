BALLENTINE, Mont. - A Ballantine woman died from injuries she sustained in a crash Wednesday night.

A Jeep Cherokee was northbound on S 16th Rd. when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman, was not wearing a seat belt and sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the woman was taken to St. Vincent's and was pronounced deceased early in the morning.

Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.