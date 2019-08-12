Ballantine storm damage

Lots of homes are now left with cardboard or boarded windows as lots of these homes have broken windows and siding hanging from their homes. Cars in the area were also damaged as car windows and window shields were shattered in result of the hail.

This storm came without warning and the residents in this area did everything they could to prepare last minute but the damage has people in the area wondering what the next step is.

"It's really just difficult if you don't have insurance," said Ballantine resident Robin Calvin, "these are older trailers and we are older people or low income people and if it's a choice between putting food on the table or insurance on the house, you're going to put food on the table."

Stillwater Lumber will be offering free lumber supplies to those in need at Shepherd High School which is about 15 minutes away from Ballantine.