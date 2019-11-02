UPDATE (11/2/19) 3:40PM:

Sheriff's Office investigators have determined that the death of the adult male at the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine is a homicide and is being investigated as such.

Sheriff Mike Linder says at this time they do not believe there is a public safety issue and that this is an isolated incident, not random. They believe the parties involved have a connection.

As this investigation is in progress, authorities cannot release any further details at this time.

KULR (Ballantine)- Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office investigators are at the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine, investigating a suspicious death.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, an adult male was found deceased in a room at the motel and Detectives are investigating.

Deputies responded to the room at approximately 3:30 this morning and found the man, already deceased.

At this time, Investigators are applying for a search warrant to continue the investigation.