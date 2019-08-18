Ballantine Church Recovery

Ballantine Congregational United Church is usually the place to go in Ballantine if you need a helping hand, but now they too need a helping hand.

Last Sunday's storm causes damages to the church such as broken windows and flooding in the basement as this church is known for the five meals that they provide to the community on a weekly basis. Those meals are now in jeopardy as funds allocated to the church must now go to repairing damages left behind from the storm.

The Ballantine United Food program has served over 17,000 meals since being founded in 2015 and still hope to do so in the future as they are in partnership with three other churches in the Huntley Project district.

You can donate food or money at either the Ballantine Congregational United Church or any of the other three churches located in Huntley, Pompey's Pillar or Worden.