Ball park dugout in the heights vandalized

Some parents in the Billings heights are trying to salvage their 4th of July tonight after walking up to a very unpleasant sight.

The Heights Little League posted a picture of the dugout at Chirrick Field this morning. The picture shows the dugout tagged with graffiti.

President of the Heights National Little League, Lisa Pellersels, says her son and the other kids were very disappointed. She says the kids take a lot of pride in their field.

So volunteers pooled their resources and used some elbow grease to remove the paint from the walls and benches.

Pellersels says that the Billings Heights Little League supports up to 500 kids playing baseball and softball. She says money spent on repairing facilities impacts money that would have been used to support those young athletes.

If you have any information on the people responsible for the vandalism, you are asked to share that information with the Billings Police Department.