Four American athletes were injured in a nightclub tragedy in South Korea.

A balcony inside the "Coyote Ugly" club in Gwangju, South Korea, collapsed early Saturday, killing two people and injuring 16 others.

Four American water polo players were among the injured.

One had to have surgery for her wounds.

The Americans were part of the US team competing in the world swimming championship in the city.

The American women were celebrating their world championship win at the club when the upper deck gave way.

The collapse pinned people underneath.

The two people killed were South Korean.

The US water polo team confirmed that Kaleigh Gilchrist suffered a deep left leg laceration and underwent surgery.

In addition to Gilchrist, Paige Hauschild and Johnny Hooper suffered lacerations that required stitches, and Ben Hallock suffered minor scrapes on his legs.

Event organizers said eight foreign athletes were injured, with seven sustaining minor injuries and one remaining in the hospital.