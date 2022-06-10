UPDATE, JUNE 10 AT 5:53 PM:

On Friday, David Rodas appeared by video in court for an arraignment hearing.

Documents say Rodas has been charged with deliberate homicide, with weapons enhancement.

Rodas’ bail was also set at $750,000 during the hearing, and he was remanded to the custody of a deputy sheriff.

UPDATE, MAY 25 AT 11:00 AM:

A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found shot in a home on Stone St.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says 48-year-old Gwen Marshall lived at the address on Stone St. along with a man, identified as David Rodas Sr., 57.

Between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm on May 15, Billings Police officers and Yellowstone County Deputies responded to calls of a man possibly needing help and later causing a disturbance in the Billings Heights.

Deputies recognized the man as Rodas and it was reportedly determined on scene that he was likely under the influence of drugs and was fighting law enforcement.

After being taken into custody, Rodas was taken to a local hospital.

Due to his medical condition, he was kept at the hospital receiving medical attention under Sheriff’s Office guard Sheriff Linder said.

On May 21, Rodas was transferred and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Rodas was seen by Justice Court Judge David Carter and was remanded to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a charge of Deliberate Homicide. He is currently being held on a $500,000.00 Bond. Rodas will be seen in District Court at a later date.

UPDATE: Sheriff Mike Linder says the suspicious death at a Billings home over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

Linder also says with what the Sheriff's Office knows at this point, they do not believe there is any threat to the public in connection with this murder.

We have reached out to the Sheriff's Office to learn more.

The investigation continues.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says evidence of foul play was found when deputies responded to a report of a deceased woman.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block Stone St. Saturday night for a report of a woman found deceased in a residence.

There is evidence of foul play at the scene according to Sheriff Linder, and sheriff’s office detectives responded.

An autopsy will be performed and more information will be released at a later date.

In the meantime, anyone who may have been in the area of the 3200 block of Stone St. on Saturday, or may have information about this incident, is asked to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.