Backyard Theater rehearses Shakespeare play

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A group of performers at Backyard Theater are rehearsing a Shakespeare play called 'As You Like It'.

The play is one of Shakespeare's comedies. Travis Kuen, Co-Director of Backyard Theater says 'As You Like It' isn't one of Shakespeare's well-known plays, but it does have the famous line, "All the world's a stage."

In this performance, all the actors will be wearing face masks incorporated into their costumes. Kuehn says when they perform the play in front of a live audience, all the tables will be separated six feet apart. He says the cast has been working hard on rehearsal for the past four weeks and the final show will be on August 9th.