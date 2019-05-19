Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak

Backyard chickens have been linked to salmonella outbreak that has sickened dozens of people.

According to the CDC, so far 52 people have fallen ill in 21 states, and nearly a quarter are under the age of five. No deaths have been reported, but five people have been hospitalized.

Most of the ill people came in contact with chickens or ducklings, which were obtained from places such as hatcheries and agricultural stores.

The CDC is reminding everyone to wash their hands after handling live poultry, because birds carrying the bacteria can still appear healthy and clean.