BILLINGS, Mont. - Schools around the state require students to get certain vaccines, based on grade level before they can attend school.

If you are a parent of a student who has not yet been given their required shots there's no need to panic as this issue can be taken care of within certain schools or at a health clinic.

RiverStone Health has clinics in both Medicine Crow Middle School and Orchard Elementary School which can administer shots to students of these schools.