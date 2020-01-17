Baby Trend recalls about 2,000 strollers sold on Amazon and Target

Parents with children still in strollers listen up.

Baby Trend, a California company, is recalling its "Tango Mini Stroller."

Both of the hinges can collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to any child in the stroller.

The recall involves four models sold in quartz pink, Sedona gray, jet black, and purest blue.

The strollers were sold on Amazon and in Target stores in October and November of last year.

If you have one, stop using it immediately and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.