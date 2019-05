A baby polar bear made its first appearance at the Toledo Zoo in Ohio on Friday.

Baby "Bo," short for "Aurora Borealis", joined his mom Crystal in the outside arctic encounter exhibit.

Kids from local schools got to see Bo run around and eat bits of fish and vegetables.

Zoo officials say cubs are about 12 inches long and weigh about one pound at birth.

Bo seems to be growing quickly. At four months old, he already weighs about 120 pounds.