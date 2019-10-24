A Halloween tradition at a Washington hospital has gotten tweaked this year for the World Series.

About three years ago, nurses and staff members at Children's Hospital in DC started making costumes for their tiny patients.

A photographer would come and take cute pictures of the babies for their parents.

This year, the favorite costume celebrates the Washington Nationals baseball team.

The Nats are of course in the World Series.

Just about everybody in town is caught up in the excitement, so it was only natural that the babies be included too.

This is a way for the medical staff and the parents to relieve some stress and enjoy the Halloween season with the children.