On Sunday night, Hollywood gathered to honor the biggest names in the film industry. Here in Billings, Art House Cinema celebrated the Oscars at the recently renovated Babcock Theatre.

Art House Cinema invited their volunteers, and VIP level members for a big party, to celebrate all things Art House, and take in the Oscars on the big screen.

"The Oscars are the biggest thing that happen in the movie world every year, it's celebrating the best of the best, and so for us we love the opportunity to come together as the Art House community and celebrate really great film art and culture," said Matt Blakeslee, Executive Director at Art House Cinema.

They rolled out the red carpet for fun photo shoots, had a full spread of food and drinks, and celebrated the best movies of the year together.

Guests also filled out their ballots, predicting who the night's winners would be. The winner received a new, flat screen TV.