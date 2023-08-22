B-Town Vapes is providing Narcan at their shops to fight the growing opioid epidemic

BILLINGS, Mont. --On Monday, the Montana Attorney General's Office sent a warning to the public that cases involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl are increasing at an alarming rate.

The state crime lab said, fentanyl-related deaths have increased 1,750% since 2017, with only 4 recorded that year compared to 48 recorded so far this year...

Tuesday, B-Town Vapes in the Heights, hosted a demonstration on how to use Narcan for employees, to help combat the opioid epidemic in Billings.

According to the Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment 74% of the population feel that substance abuse is a major problem.

Fatal and nonfatal overdoses can happen at any time and any place.

B-Town Vapes is hoping to provide the community with the skills they need to save lives... By training their employees on how to administer Narcan to someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

According to the CDC, fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine, and it is a major contributor to overdoses in the United States.

The owner of B-Town Vapes and their district manager said after someone experienced a drug overdose in their parking lot, they made it a point to make sure that their employees would be able to administer Narcan.

While they said they're not here to eliminate the problem in Billings, they will do what they can by training their staff to help keep the community safe

"We are here to provide awareness to the problem and try to provide access to people in the community to give them the help they need.” Said owner Nicholas Tietz

District Manager of B-Town Vapes, Tori Chandler said "Especially in a judgement free zone and I feel like a lot of people probably don't want to go to the hospital or get involved with whatever makes them feel unsafe, but they can come in with no questions asked. Everyone is welcomed at B-Town"