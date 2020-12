A vape shop in Billings is lending a hand to those in need this holiday season.

B-Town Vapes is giving away holiday hams to donate to people in need this year. Staff with the company also donated money to families to go shopping and provided some PPE items throughout this last year.

If you'd like a ham, B-Town Vaped will give them away at 4pm Sunday at the shop 1500 Broadwater suite #4. You can also email the company directly to reserve your ham.