BILLINGS - The COVID-19 virus changed the world in countless ways, but so did the COVID-19 vaccines, which have saved lives and brought some normalcy back into many communities.

With these revolutionary vaccines, interest into research clinics and clinical trials has never been higher.

To bring more education to the subject, the nonprofit Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) is hosting their virtual AWARE for ALL event on Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to join and learn more about what clinical research is, what participation typically looks like and the potential regional trial opportunities in the area.

Manager of Events and Community Engagement for CISCRP Hope Ventricelli says the 90 minute event will be filled with a number of exercises, with chances to win raffle prizes.

"So, we build them out fun virtual tables, much like you might see at a job fair or health fair, or at an in person AWARE event. So, it's all virtual with free educational content, contact information, educational videos and then we also have a coinciding webinar where you hear more about the clinical process, in terms of an overview of what that means," Ventricelli said.

The event is also meant to break down misconceptions and stigmas around clinical trials.

Phyllis Kaplan, with the nonprofit, has participated in three clinical trials herself. She says they know there can be mistrust on how safe trials can be, but assures residents there are many safeguards in place throughout the process.

Kaplan points out, without these trials there would be no advancement in treatments and we would not have our current COVID vaccines.

"And without clinical trial participants there are no clinical trials. Even to break that down a little bit more, the allergy medicine or pain reliever in your medicine cabinet wouldn't be there without a clinical trial. So, it is so important on so many levels," Kaplan said.

You can visit the CISCRP website at www.ciscrp.org/ to find a link to Thursday's virtual event.