Avocados are in high demand leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

According to data from Nielsen-tracked sales channels, avocado unit sales are 33% higher than normal as the Super Bowl nears.

In fact, the demand for avocados, the key ingredient for fan favorite guacamole, hit a new high this year, increasing 20% from last year to 242 million pounds.

Overall, consumers will spend about $60 million on avocados and pre-made guacamole for their Super Bowl festivities.

Sales of tortilla chips also rise 15% ahead of the Super Bowl.