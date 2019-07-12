Avocado prices are on the rise

If you're planning on having guacamole or avocado toast this weekend, expect to pay more for it!

Avocado prices are up, meaning you'll have to shell out more green for the famous green fruit.

In the first week of July, wholesale prices of avocados from Mexico were 129-percent higher than this time last year, and that cost is getting passed on to consumers.

According to the July sixth report from the Department of Agriculture, the average national price of an avocado was $2.02

Experts say the price increase is due to low supply.

California's avocado season is coming to an end and was the smallest crop in more than a decade.

It's also the lowest production time of the season for Mexico, where the US gets about 90 percent of its avocados.