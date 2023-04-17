HELENA, Mont. - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in a Rosebud County backyard poultry flock on April 14.

The Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) confirmed the disease in the backyard chicken flock that consisted of several dozen birds.

This is the 17th HPAI affected flock in the state of Montana linked to the 2022 outbreak of HPAI infections in the United States, according to the Montana Department of Livestock.

The disease was last confirmed in poultry in the state in January.

Infected premises have been placed under quarantine and any remaining birds will be euthanized.

Flock owners within 6.2 miles of the affected premises are being contacted to provide education on minimizing risk for disease exposure.

"In past years, the department has seen cases of HPAI ramp-up on the East Coast, then move west with the season,” stated Dr. Merry Michalski, a veterinarian with the Department of Livestock. “We are noticing a similar trend this year. Therefore, we expect that the risk of HPAI to Montana poultry will increase with the spring migration of waterfowl and other wild birds.”

Any sudden onset of illness or high death loss in domestic poultry should be reported to your veterinarian or MDOL at (406) 444-2976 immediately.

Anyone who finds sick or dead wild birds is asked to contact their local Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) Warden, Biologist or Regional office, or call the FWP wildlife veterinarian (406) 577-7880.

You can find more information from the USDA here.