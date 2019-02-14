HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Multiple avalanches and the threat of more slides have disrupted highway traffic in northwestern Montana near the Idaho border.

Montana transportation officials said Thursday they shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 for the 34 miles (55 kilometers) the highway snakes through mountainous terrain between St. Regis and the state line. The roadway reopened Thursday evening, but drivers are being warned of snowy and icy conditions.

Multiple avalanches fell west of St. Regis on Wednesday. Officials say highway workers removed the snow and debris on Thursday, but several minor slides have happened since then and there are unstable areas that could lead to more slides.

Westbound traffic was re-routed to Montana Highway 200 from St. Regis.

