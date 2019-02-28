Avalanche Warnings Issued for Cooke City Area

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is continuing a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Southern Gallatin and Southern Madison Ranges, the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone, the Centennial Range, and the mountains around Cooke City. Heavy snowfall and strong wind are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanche terrain and avalanche runout zones should be avoided. The avalanche danger is rated HIGH on all slopes.

On Tuesday, a solo skier was killed in a slide on the west side of the Bridger Range at the top of Truman Gulch. He triggered the avalanche on a steep, wind-loaded slope that broke 3 feet deep, 150 feet wide and carried him 1,000 feet to the toe of the debris where he was buried. Two other skiers witnessed the slide and responded quickly. While doing a beacon search they saw his hand sticking out of the snow. They dug him up and did CPR, but the skier was not revived.

The snowfall continues unabated. Since yesterday morning the southern mountains, including Cooke City, received 8-10” of new snow while Big Sky and the Bridger Range got 6-7”, and 3” falling up Hyalite. Mountain temperatures are in the 20s and winds are west to southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph. Snowfall will continue today and by tomorrow morning they expect 2-4” in the north and 4-8” in the southern ranges. Winds will continue to be westerly at 20-30 mph and temperatures will remain in the 20s.

Steady snowfall is adding more weight every day and slopes are avalanching. The likelihood of very large avalanches breaking near the ground is increasing. Do not trust any slope steeper than 30 degrees (avalanche terrain). Do not travel underneath avalanche terrain. Do not venture into the backcountry if you have poor visibility or do not know the terrain intimately. Skiers and riders die when they mistakenly think they are not exposed to avalanche terrain. Human triggered avalanches are very likely today and the danger is rated HIGH on all slopes.

For more information, visit the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center website at https://www.mtavalanche.com/.