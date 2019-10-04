Autopsy today on woman's body found near Laurel

The woman's body found near Laurel on Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Sheriff Linder said an autopsy is scheduled for this morning. The autopsy should provides answers as to the identity of the woman's body.

Sheriff Linder says he cannot confirm if the body is Lori Bray. https://www.facebook.com/YellowstoneCountySheriffsOffice/ Lori Bray was reported missing from Laurel early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Linder says the body was found by a man riding his ATV in a wooded area near the intersection of Yard Office Road and Ridge Drive in Laurel- just a few miles away from where Bray's car was found.

Sheriff Linder says the search for Lori Bray has been put on hold for now.