The woman's body found near Laurel on Wednesday, October 2, is being investigated as a homicide according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Sheriff Linder said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, October 4. The autopsy should provide answers as to the identity of the woman.

Sheriff Linder said the body was found by a man riding his ATV in a wooded area near the intersection of Yard Office Road and Ridge Drive in Laurel.

Sheriff Linder said he cannot confirm if the body is Lori Bray. Lori Bray was reported missing from Laurel early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Linder said the search for Lori Bray has been put on hold for now.