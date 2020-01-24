Autopsy says hypothermia cause of Selena Not Afraid's death

Autopsy results for 16-year-old Selena Not Afraid are in. Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn said the cause of Selena's death is hypothermia. He said the preliminary autopsy showed no signs of violence toward her body. A pending toxicology report will determine whether Selena had drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris said no one is immune to criminal charges if they are deemed necessary.

Selena Not Afraid was last seen on New Years Day at a rest stop between Billings and Hardin on Interstate 90. Her body was found January 20, about a mile from the rest stop, by a Department of the Interior Team during a systematic grid search.

The Office of Chairman Not Afraid released a statement regarding the Crow Tribe's request for assistance in the investigation from Montana Attorney General Tim Fox.

He said, "Selena's death, and the unsolved cases of so many other missing and murdered indigenous people, can no longer be the result of segregated resources and divided communities."

Meanwhile, vigils are happening across Montana for Selena.

There is a Memorial Run on January 25, a vigil at the Ravalli County Courthouse on January 27, a vigil at Crow Park on January 25, and Harlem Jr./Sr. High encourages students to wear red on January 28.