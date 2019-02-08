A massive auto recall to alert consumers about.

Multiple automakers are recalling 1.7 million vehicles to replace Takata air bag inflators.

The recalls include various models of Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler vans, Mercedes and Ferrari.

Takata air bag inflators can potentially deploy hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers, causing injury or death.

This year alone, about 10 million inflators are expected to be recalled.

Owners can check to see if their vehicles are being recalled by going to the national highway traffic safety administration's website (nhtsa.gov/recalls) and typing in your vehicle identification number.