BILLINGS, Mont. - An automotive repair shop caught on fire in Billings Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Ace Automotive, located on Nall Avenue, at 1:19 a.m.

A release from the City of Billings said the building has no one inside of it when the fire started.

Two firefighters are receiving treatment for heat exhaustion.

The City of Billings said the most difficult challenge for firefighters in fighting this fire is the lack of accessible fire hydrants.

The Billings Fire Department is using a water shuttle, and Lockwood is providing a water tender.