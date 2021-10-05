Authorities seeking woman who walked away from Passages Women's Program Tuesday

BILLINGS - Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are searching for a woman who walked away from the Passages Women's Program Tuesday at approximately 12:55 p.m.

Jessica Miller-Grossman is described as being five feet and one inch tall, weighing 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her do not approach her. She should be considered dangerous, as she is facing a 10 year sentence for Felony Escape.

Miller-Grossman arrived at Passages on May 27 after being sentenced for Accountability to Arson, Mitigated deliberate homicide and Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.