Authorities are looking for two women who walked away from Passages Women's Program in Billings. They said the women should be considered dangerous as each is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape and as such should not be approached.

Jessica Nicole Mellon walked away at approximately 11:26 p.m on 6/18/20. She is 5 ft.; 3 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. She is Caucasian and weighs 180 pounds.

Sade Rochelle Stearns also walked away at approximately 11:26 p.m on 6/18/20. She is : 5 ft.; 4 inches with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is Caucasian and weighs 170 pounds.

Information concerning either Mellon or Stearns' whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.