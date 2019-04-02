Authorities search for escapee from Montana pre-release center

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls authorities are searching for a 43-year-old escapee, Dustin Dubray, after he left a transitional living facility.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday night, according to the state of Montana Department of Corrections.

According to law enforcement, this is a common occurrence with cases at the correctional living facility. They say when the on-call employees at the pre-release center check on inmates, and they aren’t home, it’s called an escape.

Dubray is described as a Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a medium build and tattoos. He has a criminal history with burglary on his record.

Police can’t confirm if there’s a threat to the public. As this story develops, we’ll share those details.