Authorities investigating whether foul play was involved in deadly Billings parking garage fall

Authorities are investigating whether foul play was involved in a deadly fall, after a man fell from a parking garage in Billings.

Officers responded to the report around 10 p.m. Thursday night, and the man was found unresponsive. the 49-year-old had fallen from the third story of the parking garage, located on the 200th block of North 29th Street.

Officers have not been able to determine whether the fall was suspicious or accidental.

There have been no arrests, and authorities say they aren't currently searching for anyone.