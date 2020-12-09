Authorities investigating cause of King E. Ave house fire

BILLINGS - Authorities are investigating a house fire in Billings Wednesday.

Sergeant Harrison Gillen with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office tells us the fire on King East Avenue was initially reported as a porch fire and it appears to have started outside.

Sergeant Gillen says six to eight residents evacuated the house, however since investigators are still in the preliminary stage of the investigation, they are still trying to confirm the exact number. According to sergeant Gillan, at least two of the evacuees were children and at least two were elderly.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Billings Fire Department are working to find out the origin and the cause of the fire.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.