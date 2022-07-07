UPDATE AT 4:18 PM:
No bomb was found in either of the City College buildings according to an update from Montana State University Billings.
Authorities have since cleared both buildings.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Students, faculty and staff have been evacuated from the City College Tech Building.
Montana State University Billings sent a message to students warning of a bomb threat at the City College Tech Building.
People were asked to evacuate and follow instructions from authorities.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.