UPDATE AT 4:18 PM:

No bomb was found in either of the City College buildings according to an update from Montana State University Billings.

Authorities have since cleared both buildings.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Students, faculty and staff have been evacuated from the City College Tech Building.

Montana State University Billings sent a message to students warning of a bomb threat at the City College Tech Building.

People were asked to evacuate and follow instructions from authorities.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.