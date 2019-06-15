KULR (Billings)- Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections ask the public for assistance in locating a walkaway from the Passages Women's Program.

At approximately 4:30PM on June 15th, Marcia Jackson walked away from the correction program located at 1001 S. 27th St. in Billings.

Jackson is described as 5'9 female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is Native American and weighs 230 lbs.

Jackson was sentenced for Forgery out of Missoula County and arrived at the Passages program on November 19th, 2018.

She should be considered dangerous and not be approached if located.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact law enforcement.