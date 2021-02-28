Aukland goes under its second lockdown in a month

New Zealand's largest city woke up to a new coronavirus lockdown Sunday; its second in a month.

Roads around the city of Auckland were quiet as the lockdown took effect.

Police set up checkpoints to enforce the rules.

The restrictions let people leave home only for essential shopping and work, while public venues will stay shut.

Elsewhere in New Zealand, there are limits on public gatherings.

The restrictions were imposed exactly a year after New Zealand recorded its first Coronavirus case.

Authorities are trying to control a cluster of about 14 cases linked to the more contagious UK variant of the virus.

The new lockdown has disrupted several key events set for Aukland next week, including the America's Cup Yacht Race and an international cricket match.