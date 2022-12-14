BILLINGS, Mt: Attorney General Austin Knudsen and local law enforcement officials hosted a conference today to discuss the need for an increased investment in public safety amidst Montana's drug and crime crisis.

In the conference, law enforcement officials spoke about the dangers of fentanyl abuse, a growing public safety concern for many Montana communities.

Bryan Lockerby, the Department of Criminal Investigation Administrator, said that the access to fentanyl and fentanyl-related deaths have increased twice as much in just the first quarter of 2022 compared to the past four years combined.

He further said that putting more resources to help with drug investigations would help the Attorney General to achieve the goal of supporting public safety.

"When these cartel dealers come in and they are dealing drugs, they are killing our citizens. We have to act on that and the more resources we could put towards that, the more likely we are to disrupt drug trafficking organizations and the more likely we are to deter them,” explained Lockerby.

He also mentioned that Montana has several public awareness campaigns to make people aware of the consequences of fentanyl and other drugs

"There are grassroot campaigns around the state that are creeping up. For example, Butte is initiating a movement after the entire community got frustrated with overdoses and other problems that they are starting to focus on the prevention campaigns. It's out there and we can always do a better job of education," emphasized Lockerby.