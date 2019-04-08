HELENA – Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced today he’s seeking nominations for his agency’s annual Matthew Dale Outstanding Advocate of the Year Award. Any Montanan working with crime victims is eligible, including law enforcement personnel, domestic violence advocates, shelter staff, probation and parole officers, first responders, SANE nurses, judges, attorneys, and volunteers.

The call for nominations coincides with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 7-13, which celebrates the progress made by survivors of crime and highlights the efforts of individuals across the country who work toward making victim services accessible for all. “The Montana Department of Justice is dedicated to strengthening survivors in the aftermath of crime and building resilience in our communities and our victim responders, not just this week, but throughout the year,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “It’s important to recognize the work of particularly outstanding advocates who help crime victims navigate our complex criminal justice system and create the possibility of hope and healing for their futures,” Fox added.

Since 1993, the Outstanding Crime Victim Advocate Award has been coordinated by the Attorney General’s Office of Victim Services. The award is named in memory of Matt Dale, who directed the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection and Victim Services for 17 years. Through Matt’s leadership, Montana instituted policies and programs to protect victims of domestic violence and prevent intimate partner homicides, including those in Indian Country. Over the course of his career, Matt became a national expert on the topic of domestic violence and travelled across the country speaking about Montana’s Fatality Review Commission, its Native American Fatality Review Team, and the work done by both groups. The award was named in Matt’s honor after his death last year.

Nominations are due by April 26; an application is available here. For more information about the nomination process, contact Joan Eliel, Director of the Office of Consumer Protection and Victim Services, at (406) 444-1907 or jeliel@mt.gov . For a list of previous winners, click here.