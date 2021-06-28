BILLINGS - With the rising number of violent crimes in Yellowstone County, State Attorney General Austin Knudsen stopped in Billings to meet with local law enforcement leaders.

Our team had the opportunity speak with the attorney general and ask him questions sent in from our viewers.

Knudsen says there’s a violent crime problem in Montana and with Billings as the largest city, it has become a central point for those crimes.

“Violent crime is up 50% just in the last six or seven years in Montana, across the board. All violent crimes. That's a scary, scary stat. I think there were 50 homicides in the state of Montana last year and half of them were here in Billings. I mean, people have a right to be concerned here in Billings, it’s absolutely a problem," the attorney general said.

Knudsen says Montana has a huge methamphetamine problem. With the majority of drugs being trafficked through Billings, he says it’s increased the number of violent crimes in the city.

“We’re treating a bleeding gunshot wound with a band-aid. More law enforcement is definitely what’s needed, but we have to secure the southern border. We know that’s where the methamphetamine, the heroine, the fentanyl, that’s where it’s all coming from," he said.

Knudsen says because it’s a border issue, which is under the federal government, there's nothing they can do at the state level.

Though, what they can do, he says, is increase law enforcement presence and deter criminals from coming to Billings.

The attorney general says, while putting more officers in the streets will help, mental health issues also contribute to the increase in crimes, and treatment of those issues must be part of the conversation too.

“People are using this stuff for a reason and they have to have some access to mental health facilities, services to give them some outlet and treatment,” he said.

Knudsen says he understands Billings' residents' fears, and he and local law enforcement leaders are working to find a solution.